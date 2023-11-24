Black Friday brings typical late-November chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunshine finally returned on Thanksgiving, and while there will be some added cloud cover for Black Friday, sunshine still peeks out from time to time. Dense fog has settled in to many river valleys Friday morning while frost has developed elsewhere. But, the chill is typical for late-November, and this will continue through the upcoming weekend. However, a deeper chill arrives for the start of the new work week behind a strong cold front that also brings showers from late Sunday into early Monday.

For Friday morning, dense fog has developed in spots, as well as thick frost in others. Temperatures have fallen to the upper 20s to low 30s. High cloud cover is increasing from the south.

Once fog lifts and frost melts by mid to late morning, expect a partly cloudy sky for the remainder of the day on Friday as high temperatures rise to around 50 degrees during the afternoon with a north to northeast breeze.

The sky turns mostly cloudy Friday evening and overnight as low temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Rural locations fall to the 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy again with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny start to the day followed by a mostly cloudy finish as rain showers push in during the late-afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures still rise to the mid 50s.

Showers exit Monday morning, giving way to slow clearing through the evening. However, a deeper chill settles in as high temperatures only rise to the low 40s.

Tuesday stays chilled under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to see sunshine with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s.

