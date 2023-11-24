Black Friday shopping at the Huntington Mall

By Alex Jackson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When the clock struck 6 a.m. the Huntington Mall’s doors swung open, and the shoppers poured in, looking for some major discounts.

On one of the busiest shopping days of the year, thousands stopped to shop.

The first 300 customers, received a free swag bag filled with merch, Marketing director Margi Valdez says this is a way to show thanks and appreciation for shoppers.

“So we fill them full of goodies, and gifts from a lot of different stores in the mall, we also are treating them with a gift card as well, to help with some of the holiday shopping and it is a great way for us to say thank you,” Valdez said.

The festivities continue with ‘Shop Small Saturday’ on Nov. 25th and will feature holiday entertainment, specials and refreshments at participating stores and a chance to win a $250 mall gift card.

