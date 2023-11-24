Charleston man charged with assault

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man is in jail charged with an alleged assault in South Charleston.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, South Charleston Police arrested Frankie McNeal, 29, of Charleston, early Friday morning.

South Charleston Police said McNeal was staying with relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday when the assault took place.

According to the criminal complaint, McNeal went into the bedroom of a relative around 3:00 a.m. and hit the victim, who was laying in bed, in the head with the claw end of a hammer.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

McNeal is charged with malicious assault and is in the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.