Gas restoration efforts continue on Charleston’s West Side

Mountaineer Gas workers working on Charleston's west side to restore customers service.
Mountaineer Gas workers working on Charleston's west side to restore customers service.(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Gas Company says approximately 200 customers remain without gas service as of 11:00 a.m. Friday.

According to a news release, gas main line restoration is at 100% for the West Side area.

The remaining customer service lines are being individually restored.

Individual customer restoration will begin once water has been purged from the main/service lines and gas safely restored.

Each customer will have different restoration requirements, depending on the amount of water in the customer lines, the news release states.

Mountaineer Gas Company wants to remind customers to not attempt to restore gas services on their own and not attempt to use any appliances until a company employee or contractor has inspected them.

If customers smell natural gas, the company urges people to move to a safe place, and call 1-800-834-2070 and 911.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
5 killed in Thanksgiving Day fire
WSAZ Gives Thanks
WSAZ Gives Thanks
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
File Graphic
Mysterious respiratory dog illness detected in several states: What pet owners need to know
Here’s where you can find free Thanksgiving meals

Latest News

Kellie Boggs
Woman charged in alleged axe attack
File image
Black Friday shopping at the Huntington Mall
Managing stress during the holiday season
Managing stress during the holiday season
Healthy eating during holidays
Tips to keep health goals during the holiday season