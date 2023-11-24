Gas restoration efforts continue on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Gas Company says approximately 200 customers remain without gas service as of 11:00 a.m. Friday.

According to a news release, gas main line restoration is at 100% for the West Side area.

The remaining customer service lines are being individually restored.

Individual customer restoration will begin once water has been purged from the main/service lines and gas safely restored.

Each customer will have different restoration requirements, depending on the amount of water in the customer lines, the news release states.

Mountaineer Gas Company wants to remind customers to not attempt to restore gas services on their own and not attempt to use any appliances until a company employee or contractor has inspected them.

If customers smell natural gas, the company urges people to move to a safe place, and call 1-800-834-2070 and 911.

