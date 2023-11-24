Little Victories Hosts Annual Turkey Trot

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An annual thanksgiving tradition-- the Huntington Turkey Trot-- that sees runners, walkers, and strollers hit the trail-- before their bellies are full with food and holiday spirit

“My favorite part about the turkey trot is the community coming together to support a great cause. It’s nice to see this early in the morning on Thanksgiving day that all these people are coming out and grouping together and being with family and friends, you know you’ve got people out here with strollers and things. It’s just pretty exciting,” said director Stephanie Howell

This 5k run benefits animal shelter Little Victories, and aims to help them push their goal of ending animal homelessness across the finish line

“As the director, I’m responsible for raising $1,400 a day to run the shelter. This is going to be a huge help, this is about a months worth of what we need.”

But don’t let the charitable good deeds fool you. This is a race, and its highly competitive

Robert Smith has been running this race since it first started more than a decade ago, and though he’s todays winner, he still feels humbled running against the young bucks on the trail.

“Its good, I don’t run fast anymore. I’m an old guy so to have to run this fast to do well, and have these kids make me race, it does not feel good, but its cool to have kids here literally whooping me,” said Smith.

The reason for the race, not lost on Smith either.

“From a kid, the first job I had was cleaning out dirty kennels at my dad’s barn. We had a kennel growing up, we fostered dogs, boarded dogs, and trained dogs, so animals, rescuing them, fixing them, that’s what we do.”

While the increased heart rate will only last for the minutes after the race the memories will last a lifetime.

Little Victories estimates they raised between $31,000-$33,000 thousand dollars for their animal shelter today!

