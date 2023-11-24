Managing stress during the holiday season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holidays are usually labeled as the “happiest” times of the year. For some, it can be a time of pressure and grief.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and anxious heading into the holiday season, you’re not alone.

The parties, the presents, the expenses. The holiday season is a time to make happy memories with loved ones, but it can also be overwhelming.

“It’s a universal thing, I think, that the holidays provide all the extra stress and extra expectations we put on ourselves,” said Mikaela Whitlow, clinical social worker for Valley Health.

This time of year her patients tend feel stressed heading into the holidays, a time that’s marketed to be nothing but joy.

“I think worldwide people expect the holidays to look like a Norman Rockwell painting or something and it’s just not,” said Whitlow. “Whether it’s financial stress, grief, scheduling and not having enough time.”

Whitlow says a good first step to a successful season is setting realistic expectations depending on your situation.

“Facing the reality of things are tight this year, or I may not be able to buy everybody everything is the first step and just being aware that you have limits,” she said. “Everybody has limits.”

All of the different gatherings on the schedule can stir up a multitude of emotions, whether you’re feeling grief over an empty seat at the table or some anxiety about making it to everyone’s parties.

“Don’t ignore that. I think sometimes people want to avoid thinking about it or preparing for it because it’s unpleasant or uncomfortable, but if you have a plan ahead of time for how you’re going to cope,” said Whitlow. “Who is going to be your support people and how are you going to take care of yourself during that time?”

If it all gets to be too much, it’s okay to simplify.

“You don’t have to be at every gathering, at every event, you don’t have to check off every activity during the holidays,” said Whitlow. “Be kind to yourself and prioritize what is important to you.”

If your Christmas is going to look different financially this year, experts say it can be a good idea to set that expectation with your children.

