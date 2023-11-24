Officers rescue 97-year-old man from burning home

HATBORO, Pa. (KYW) - A 97-year-old in Pennsylvania has a special reason to be thankful this year when his house went up in flames and two police officers didn’t hesitate to rescue him.

“Three-thirty in the morning, cars are in the driveway ... thinking there is definitely, probably people inside this house,” Hatboro police Sgt. Aaron Simon said. “We’re the ones here right now, so it’s time to act.”

Simon’s and his partner, Officer Robert McMahon’s body camera caught a Thanksgiving they will never forget after flames began to engulf a home on the 100 block of Fairview Avenue.

“When we got there, you could clearly see the flames come out of an upstairs bedroom,” McMahon said.

“You’re calling, you’re yelling, you’re screaming,” Simon added.

Unable to see beyond a foot in front of them and in the crackling of fire, they heard a quiet voice.

“His room was right next to the room where the fire was and the flames were partly coming out of the room so you could only get so far,” McMahon said.

The 97-year-old homeowner was upstairs and calling for help.

“When I was finally able to see him about a foot into his room, two feet into his room,” McMahon said. “That’s when I took a big breath and ran into his room to try and rip him out as far as I could.”

“My partner was trying to grab him as much as he could, and the smoke was so bad that he had to take a break. We just relayed back and forth,” Simon said.

After several attempts, they were able to carry the homeowner to safety outside.

“Knowing that he gets to spend another Thanksgiving with his family, whether it’s ten Thanksgivings or another one, it was very nice to know that this gentleman is alive today,” Simon said.

Simon and McMahon are giving thanks for their charge to protect and serve, another reason for the season, for saving the homeowners’ life and their own.

“He’s alive. We’re alive and that’s all you can ask for,” McMahon said.

“I went home and my son was already up and gave him a big hug and kiss, you got to cherish every moment in life,” Simon said.

The 97-year-old was taken to the hospital. He is believed to be OK.

