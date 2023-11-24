Tips to keep health goals during the holiday season

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the highlights of the holiday season is all of the delicious food. It can be hard to find a balance between enjoying everything and staying on top of your health goals.

“It is important to not be restrictive, not deprive yourself of things that are important to you, traditions with your family,” said Dr. Cyrus Hajiran with Valley Health.

Hajiran says balance is important this time of year when it can be hard to balance the foods you love and staying on track with your health, whether your goal is weight loss or just being more mindful.

“Everything in moderation, so nothing’s off limits,” he said. “It’s important to do things in a measured type of approach.”

Hajiran recommends breaking it down as before, during, and after holiday meals. Before the meal, he recommends treating it like a regular day.

“One common misconception people might try is limiting what they eat to build up a bank of a caloric deficit so they can go into the meal and have whatever they want,” he said.

That approach can lead to overeating. During the meal, Hajiran says to aim for a balanced plate.

“Trying to fill up half of your plate with green, leafy vegetables, or just some type of vegetables,” he said. “It also helps to think about filling your plate with as much color as possible.”

It’s important to remember, the rich foods and treats don’t need to be avoided entirely. Enjoying these things play a significant role in our mental health.

“It’s ok to go for your treats and pies and cookies and what not, just not making that thee main portion of your plate,” Hajiran said.

Making sure you’re hydrated and taking your time with your meals can also prevent you from getting too full.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN House Fire
5 killed in house fire
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
File Graphic
Mysterious respiratory dog illness detected in several states: What pet owners need to know
WSAZ Gives Thanks
WSAZ Gives Thanks
Here’s where you can find free Thanksgiving meals

Latest News

Frankie McNeal
Charleston man charged with assault
Healthy eating during holidays
Healthy eating during holidays
WSAZ Black Friday Morning Forecast - Nov 24
Andy's Black Friday Morning Forecast - Nov 24
Dunbar Thanksgiving tradition
Commode Bowl and Parade