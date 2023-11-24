Weekend forecast mainly good for travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The arrival of a stiff north breeze on Friday afternoon has ushered in a chilled air mass to start the weekend. Friday’s highs crested near 50 around noon then backed off under the afternoon overcast and developing north wind. This north breeze will keep the air seasonally chilled on Saturday before a wind switch to the southwest props highs back into the milder 50s on Sunday. A few 60-degree highs are also possible. Sunday afternoon-night a cold front will be crossing the region armed with light rain showers on its front side and snow showers and flurries on its back side.

Tonight cloudy skies will hold all night with the north wind dropping temperatures to 30 by dawn. Fog and frost will be less common due to the wind and cloud cover.

Saturday is a big day for football in Huntington both on Highlander mountain (HHS, semi final game versus Martinsburg) and at the Joan (Senior day for the Herd). Skies will be fair with passing clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the 40s but careful of the Herd’s game to see readings fall into the 30s after sundown.

Sunday it’s college soccer in the NCAA tournament for the top ranked Herd football squad. The Stanford Cardinal is in town for a 1:30 match with the Herd. Temperatures will jump into the 50s with a south wind at 10 mph. With a cloud cover and breeze, those 50s will feel seasonably cool. Rain showers should hold off until after the game.

As for air travel, Saturday looks fine and so does Sunday in the east USA. Some airport delays at Chicago and Detroit on Sunday are possible where winds and mixed rain and snow showers fall.

