Woman charged in alleged axe attack
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police in Olive Hill, Kentucky have charged a woman after she allegedly attacked a man with an axe.
According to Olive Hill Police, the victim was found in a ditch behind the Carter County EMS station’s west base along Tom Hall Boulevard in Olive Hill with an injury to his face early Friday morning.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Kellie Boggs, 44, from Grayson, Kentucky, is charged with assault and criminal mischief.
Police say after the attack Boggs shattered a glass door at the EMS station and entered while EMS workers were inside sleeping.
The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police say the EMS crew held her at gunpoint until officers arrived.
Boggs is in the Carter County Detention Center.
