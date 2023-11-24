World weather patterns that affect our winter forecast

By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The talk of the winter ahead is all about El Nino. El Nino refers to warm water in the equatorial Pacific. But El Nino is not the only warm water on the planet this year. Turns out many of the oceans and seas of the world are running a fever. Tony sets the table for the winter forecast by looking far and wide at these warm ocean weather patterns.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
5 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving Day fire
WSAZ Gives Thanks
WSAZ Gives Thanks
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
File Graphic
Mysterious respiratory dog illness detected in several states: What pet owners need to know
Here’s where you can find free Thanksgiving meals

Latest News

Warm oceans spell a wild winter ahead across the southlands
WORLD-WIDE WEATHER PATTERNS LEADING TO WINTER
Holiday weekend shopping and travel looks mainly good
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Black Friday Midday Forecast - Nov 24
Andy's Black Friday Midday Forecast - Nov 24
Kellie Boggs
Woman charged in alleged axe attack