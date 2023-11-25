Budget, fraud protection key tips for holiday shopping

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Black Friday starts the holiday shopping season, and financial experts warn without a plan your bank account could go bust.

“The impact of overspending can be profound,” Jacob Losh, marketing/busineess development officer for Pioneer Appalachia Federal Credit Union.

At its worst, that can leave the unprepared, yet eager shopper in a crunch when it comes to rent, the mortgage and other bills.

“Especially when they feel, I think, overwhelmed by the amount of things they have to buy or have to do,” Losh said. “They overspend in a sense that it will domino into other aspects of their lives.”

He joins other experts urging everyone to set a budget -- know how much you plan to spend on each person -- and stick to it.

Another tip, spend only what you have.

National expert, Rod Griffin with Experian, said overusing or maxing out your credit card can leave you with a New Year’s debt, and that can have long-term consequences.

“So, if you max out your credit cards, those expenses are going to be with you going forward, potentially for months or years, and when you apply for new credit in the future, they may prevent you from qualifying at all or getting the best terms and rates,” Griffin said. “So what you spend during the holidays could be haunting you next Halloween, in some cases.”

Also, know who you buy from -- an especially important tip for those shopping online.

Our local expert saying to be careful with links warning that good deal may be a ploy to steal your identity.

“The holiday season is playground for a lot of fraudsters right now, because people are always on the lookout deals, they’re always looking for something that seems like it can’t be beaten,” Losh said.

Experts also urge consumers to keep check on their accounts. They say doing so on a regular basis could be key to catching fraud -- and protecting your money.

Another tip to consider for next Christmas, set aside extra money in the months leading up to Black Friday. Your bank or credit union may offer a special, Christmas savings account to help.

