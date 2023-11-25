Fearless Winter Forecast part 2, how much snow this season?

Warm Pacific offers better snow prospects
By Tony Franklin NBC29 News
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Are you ready for some good snow this winter? Well with El Nino driving an active southern storm branch, the trick will be meshing the sub-tropical driven jet stream (aka El Nino enhanced) with cold air from Canada. Where and when that occurs will define who gets buried AND who shovels from who misses out and who gets rain. Here’s a likely scenario that brings back snow to Appalachia this winter.

