Former Buckeye recalls fond memories of ‘The Game’

BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Tyler Whaley may live in Kentucky these days, but he still bleeds Buckeye scarlet and gray.

“It does spark memories. It does spark emotion,” said Whaley in his Bellefonte, KY home on Friday. “This game meant everything.”

After graduating from Ironton High School in 2003, Whaley enrolled at Ohio State as a member of the football team. He grew up a Buckeye fan and thought he had a pretty good grasp on the rivalry with Michigan. When he got to campus, he quickly began to understand the importance.

“There’s nothing like a locker room after a win. But, at the Big House against Michigan? Come on now, it doesn’t get any better,” said Whaley.

Whaley played in some big games as a Buckeye, including two BCS National Championship games. However, the 2007 edition of the rivalry game with Michigan is the one he keeps closest to his heart.

“We woke up and it was 35 degrees and raining so I knew we were going to run the ball a lot,” said Whaley.

Ohio State prevailed 14-3 over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor that day. It was Whaley’s fourth and final victory over Michigan.

“It was just one of those old school football games. I come from Ironton, so it couldn’t have been scripted any better. To have the game we had and as a Buckeye, a player, a fan, it was a dream come true,” said Whaley.

Each of those victories were commemorated in a small gold charm in the shape of a pair football pants. They are given to each Buckeye after beating Michigan.

“My mom more them proudly when she would come to games. When I married Brittany and we go to games, she wears them around her neck. She comes into the stadium and they say ‘Gold pants here!’ You know, it’s a big deal and they want to make sure they know that you’re part of a Buckeye squad that beat that bad team up north.”

On Saturday, Whaley will saddle up to watch his alma mater play in the biggest game of the season just like the rest of Ohio. He’ll be rooting for the boys who now wear the same helmet he wore.

“You’re at this moment for a reason. You’re at Ohio State for a reason. You’re a Buckeye for a reason. So when you see that (Michigan) helmet, it is easy to fire up and be ready to go 110%. So have fun and enjoy it,” said Whaley.

