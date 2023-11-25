Late-November chill lingers

Cool days, cold nights.
Forecast on November 25, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though occasional bouts of warm weather have been the norm the past few weeks, the next several days will stay on the chillier side. A brief round of rain is expected Sunday afternoon into early Monday, then again on Friday, but dry weather holds much of the week.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Expect a continued partly cloudy sky throughout the day as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s to low 50s. The milder end of that range occurs across southeastern Kentucky, plus southern and eastern West Virginia.

Saturday evening turns mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to the mid 30s by midnight.

Clouds break again Saturday night with low temperatures dropping to the low 30s.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny start to the day followed by a mostly cloudy finish as rain showers push in during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures still rise to the mid 50s before the precipitation arrives.

Showers exit Monday morning, giving way to slow clearing through the evening. However, a deeper chill settles in as high temperatures only rise to the low 40s.

Tuesday stays chilled under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to see sunshine with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s.

Showers return to the forecast on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

