Showers move in Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain enters the picture again on Sunday as a storm system comes out of the central part of the country. Expect a brief round of showers from Sunday afternoon through early Monday, possibly ending as a few wet snowflakes. Then, dry but chilled weather returns for the start of the new week. By the end of the week, milder air surges back, but so does the opportunity for showers again.

Saturday evening sees passing high cloud cover as temperatures fall to the mid 30s by midnight.

Saturday night will have low temperatures dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s. Frost is likely in many locations with the potential for fog in some river valleys.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny and cold start to the day. By midday, cloud cover increases. Showers arrive from the west around noon and spread eastward as the afternoon continues to progress. Temperatures rise to the mid 50s before the rain arrives then cool to the 40s by sunset.

Showers exit Monday morning, possibly ending as a few wet snowflakes. A mostly cloudy sky will be seen much of the day followed by slow clearing late in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a deeper chill settles in as high temperatures only rise to around 40 degrees.

Tuesday stays chilled under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to see sunshine with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s on Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday.

Showers return to the forecast on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.