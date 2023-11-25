Two injured following house fire

Two injured and residents displaced following house fire
Two injured and residents displaced following house fire(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house fire on Charleston’s West Side has injured two people, according to Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges.

Captain Hodges says the fire happened Saturday morning at a home in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue and two additional homes also sustained damage as a result.

Captain Hodges says the Fire Marshal ruled the cause of the fire as electrical, due to an overloaded circuit.

Two people were injured, according to Hodges. One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries and the other was treated at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who have been affected.

