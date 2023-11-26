Chilled start to work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front crossing on Sunday evening is bringing showers and eventually much chillier air to start the work week. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s Monday and Tuesday afternoons with occasional flurries to fly on Monday. Eventually, milder air returns but so does the chance for showers heading into the upcoming weekend.

Showers continue Sunday evening with a stiff breeze as temperatures fall to the mid 40s by midnight.

For Sunday night, widespread rain becomes more scattered in nature. Precipitation changes over to flurries towards dawn Monday as low temperatures fall close to freezing.

Monday stays mostly cloudy throughout the day with occasional flurries. The breeze persists as temperatures do not rise out of the 30s all day.

Tuesday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures once again staying in the 30s amid a stiff westerly breeze.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to see sunshine with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s on Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday.

Showers return to the forecast on Friday with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Right now, rain chances are looking higher on Sunday compared to Saturday. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s both days.

