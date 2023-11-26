Herd falls to Stanford

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The top seed in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament is out as 16th seed Stanford upset #1 Marshall 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Hoops Family Field. The Herd ended their season with a record of 18-3 while Stanford improved to 11-3-5 and will play the winner of Clemson and New Hampshire in the quarterfinals.

Jackson Kill, Will Reilly and Liam Doyle all scored for Stanford while Marshall managed just two shots on goal.

Here are the highlights and post-match reaction.

