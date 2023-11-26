Herd is going bowling

The Herd is now bowl eligible with the 35-21 win.
The Herd is now bowl eligible with the 35-21 win.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A healthy Cam Fancher is a dangerous Cam Fancher as the Marshall quarterback accounted for all five touchdowns in their win over Arkansas State. The Herd won the game 35-21 with Fancher throwing for three touchdowns and running for two more. With the win, Marshall finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and is now bowl eligible.

Ethan Payne also rushed for 113 yards and the Marshall defense allowed just 42 rushing yards to the Red Wolves who scored 77 points last week.

Marshall will find out what bowl they are going to on Sunday December 3rd.

