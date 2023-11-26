High speed pursuit ends in crash

vehicle crash following pursuit
vehicle crash following pursuit(MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A vehicle crashed early Saturday following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a different county.

According to Metro 911 dispatch, the alert for a pursuit came in around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning along Elk River Road and Jordan Creek Road in Kanawha County.

Sergeant Joshua Lester, with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said a vehicle ran from deputies at high speeds into Clay County. The driver was driving recklessly and eventually crashed.

Several others are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Sergeant Lester said the driver fled after the vehicle crashed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This will remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellie Boggs
Woman charged in alleged axe attack
Two injured and residents displaced following house fire
Two injured following house fire
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
5 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving Day fire
"'El Niño" occurs when the warm water in the western tropical Pacific Ocean shifts eastward...
World weather patterns that affect our winter forecast
Mountaineer Gas workers working on Charleston's west side to restore customers service.
Gas restoration efforts continue on Charleston’s West Side

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 25
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 25
Herd bowl eligible
The Herd is now bowl eligible with the 35-21 win.
Herd is going bowling
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 25
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Nov 25