Shakeup Sunday for Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football program will be looking for some new assistant coaches as Charles Huff confirmed to WSAZ Sunday morning that they are letting go offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, Shannon Morrison, Bill Legg and Jovon Bouknight effective immediately.

The Herd ended the regular season yesterday by beating Arkansas State 35-21 and await a bowl bid on December 3rd.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.