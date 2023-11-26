WVU beats Baylor in final minutes

WACO, Texas -- — Garrett Greene threw for 269 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning 29-yard score to running back Jahiem White wide open down the left sideline with 23 seconds left as West Virginia beat Baylor 34-31 on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (8-4, 6-3 Big 12 Conference) were out of timeouts when they took over at their own 20-yard line after Isaiah Hankins missed a 32-yard field goal with 1:14 left. They went 80 yards in six plays over 51 seconds, starting with completions of 11 and 23 yards to Hudson Clement.

Richard Reese returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half for Baylor (4-8, 3-6), which then scored 17 consecutive points in the second half to take a 31-27 lead before the missed field goal.

The Bears lost their final five games and have dropped 13 of 16 overall. They finished 1-7 at home, with the only victory while playing a school-record eight home games coming against FCS member Long Island on Sept. 16.

Greene also ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns. White led the Mountaineers with 133 yards rushing on 17 carries.

With Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen out with a concussion, Sawyer Robertson completed his first 10 passes and finished 17 for 19 for 219 yards with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ketron Jackson early in the second half.

Reese’s kickoff returns of 96 and 93 yards came in a span of 3:39 in the second quarter. The Mountaineers outgained Baylor 365 total yards to 86 before halftime, when they led 27-14.

It was the first time a Baylor player returned back-to-back kickoffs for touchdowns. The Bears hadn’t had one since Trestan Ebner’s 98-yarder against Iowa State on Sept 25, 2021, a year after his two returns for scores against Kansas — a 100-yard kickoff return and an 83-yard score off the free kick after a safety.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers offense was shut down for most of the second half, punting on their first three possessions before being stopped on the fourth. But the Mountaineers came through with their final drive.

Baylor: It would have been easy for the Bears to roll over, with rumors swirling about fourth-year coach Dave Aranda’s job status, no hope for a bowl game and playing in front of a sparse crowd on a rainy night. They continued to fight, but things such as blown coverages that have plagued them all season cost them one more time.

UP NEXT

Baylor’s season is over.

West Virginia waits to find out its bowl destination.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.