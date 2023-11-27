Gas service on Charleston’s west side restored

Hundreds of families in Charleston have been without natural gas service since Friday, Nov. 10.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gas service is available to 100 percent of customers on Charleston’s west side, according to Mountaineer Gas Company.

Approximately 100 customers are pending inspection due to customer availability, officials say.

The restoration follows a massive outage that began on Nov. 10 following a high-pressure water main break that infiltrated the gas distribution system.

Crews have been to every customer on the West Side and will continue to canvas the area through the week, the gas company reports on Monday.

There are some customers remaining without the use of some of their appliances due to water damage occurring. Mountaineer Gas and contractors will be reassessing customer appliance damage this week.

