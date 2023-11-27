Man accused of firing gun at home with four juveniles present

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of firing a gun at a home when several people were on the front porch.

According to West Virginia State Police, they got a call a little after 9 p.m. Saturday saying a man had fired five gunshots at a home on Ovapa Road in Clay County.

The caller said she was on the front porch of the home with a couple of other people at the time.

According to the criminal complaint, four juveniles were at the home at the time, as well.

The caller reported the suspect, 45-year-old Nathan Stephenson, had just left with his 9-year-old son, and he’d stopped outside the gate and fired the shots from a handgun.

The caller said the glass door behind where she’d been standing was shattered when it was struck by one of the bullets.

The complaint says a trooper searched the area and found Stephenson’s pickup truck and pulled him over, but then the suspect took off. The complaint says he led the trooper on a chase before finally stopping, at which point Stephenson was arrested.

The complaint says the suspect’s 9-year-old son was in the truck with him, along with five guns.

The complaint says Stephenson had a prior conviction for domestic assault in 2018, making him prohibited from having a gun.

State Police say Stephenson admitted to firing the shots at the home, but he claimed it was in retaliation for someone else shooting at him. When asked why he didn’t call 911, he said he didn’t have his phone and that he’d driven off to fix his truck.

The suspect was taken to the Central Regional Jail.

Among his charges are five counts of firing within 500 feet of a home and one count of child neglect.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.