Man reported missing in Kanawha County

Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday,...
Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday, November 18.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who may be in need of medical attention has been reported missing in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies report Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The sheriff’s office says Jenkins s has medical conditions that require multiple medications.

He was last seen in the Saint Albans and was allegedly going to South Charleston, officials say.

Jenkins left driving a 2013 Ford Focus bearing West Virginia registration, 34S958.

If you have any information, please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

