One more day of wintry chill

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday was a “middle of winter in late fall” kind of day as temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s amid clouds and a stiff breeze. Tuesday will be even colder as a reinforcing shot of arctic air comes from Canada. Flurries are possible Tuesday morning with temperatures barely above freezing during the afternoon. Milder air finally comes back by Wednesday afternoon, continuing into the weekend. But with the milder air is also the opportunity for showers.

Monday evening sees a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures falling to near 30 degrees by midnight. Scattered flurries are possible.

Monday night will be partly cloudy and brisk with patchy flurries as low temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

Tuesday starts partly cloudy with flurries. The afternoon turns mostly sunny but remains breezy and cold with high temperatures only in the mid 30s.

Expect a very cold start to Wednesday morning with low temperatures near 20 degrees, even the teens in rural spots. The afternoon sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures recovering to the upper 40s thanks to a southwesterly breeze.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

On Friday, expect widespread showers with afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees.

Rain chances continue Saturday through Monday with high temperatures staying in the 50s.

