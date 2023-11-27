Postal Service to review facility operations in South Charleston

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The U.S. Postal Service announced it will be conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review of its Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility in South Charleston WV this month.

As part of its 10-year Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service is investing $40 billion to modernize the nation’s aging postal processing and delivery network.

Next month, the postal service says it will be assessing how the South Charleston facility can best support service and operational goals, as well as provide platforms for launching new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future.

The postal service says the process is expected to have minimal impact on customer service.

Business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.

Public input will be considered as part of the review process. Members of the local community may submit written comments HERE.

The Postal Service will work closely with its unions and management associations throughout the facility review process and will continually monitor the impact of any changes that are implemented and will adjust plans as necessary and appropriate.

