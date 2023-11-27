Rise in calls to National Suicide and Crisis Line prompts hiring event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Choice Services, the nonprofit company that operates 15 behavioral health and social service helplines, is pushing for more staff after a rise in calls to the helpline last year.

First Choice Services will host an open interview hiring event on Tuesday, November 28, from 10 am to 4 pm.

They are seeking Crisis Counselors for the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Although a college degree is preferred, it is not required.

The pay will range from $14-20 per hour, depending on education and experience.

They are hoping to hire 18 new staff members.

There are over 200 crisis centers nationwide, including First Choice Services.

These centers answer calls, chats, and texts from their own state but also serve as backup centers for overflow from other states.

First Choice Services CEO Lata Menon said, “Along with the increase in calls, funding has increased, so wait times to speak with a crisis counselor have decreased. We have one of the highest answer rates in the country. People who reach out to us are connected to a real person in seconds. Given that, we have been asked to take on more responsibility as an overflow center, so we need more staff.”

Applicants are encouraged to come to the First Choice Services office at 1 Hillcrest Drive East in Charleston on Tuesday with their resume, and be prepared for an interview.

The company is a second-chance employer, meaning those with background issues that may prevent them from being hired at other companies should expect fair consideration.

Last year the helpline switch from a longer toll-free number to the easy-to-remember 988.

