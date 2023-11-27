West Side street clean up underway following gas outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With Mountaineer Gas Company service available to 100 percent of customers on Charleston’s West Side, neighbors are hoping to get back to their regular routines, starting with clean roads and sidewalks.

Mountaineer’s Senior Vice President Moses Skaff said Monday that crews had to excavate more than 270 holes during the course of the outage to purge water out of their lines. He said, this week, the company’s paving contractor is reviewing all existing holes and locations around the West Side to start the process of paving over them. He said that process is underway and their asphalt company expects to make progress on cleanup by paving the street and backfilling all the holes.

Mark Murphy lives on the West Side and walks daily, saying Monday he has needed to make some changes to his route since the gas outage.

He said the corner near his home had been dug up as crews worked to restore gas service on the West Side. It has since been filled with gravel.

“Walking is a lifeline for me and with knee replacements, I can walk a mile without sitting down some days, but other days I have to go in a wheelchair, arthritis can be so bad sometimes,” he said. “I go around it until they get it repaired completely, but they have to do things the weather providing them the temperatures to get the sidewalks complete.”

Murphy said he’ll keep a careful watch where he walks but he is relieved he has his gas service restored.

“They’re keeping it clean, keeping it all filled in where the cars can drive over the ditch until they can fill the ditch and pave the pavement. We’re blessed with all the resources, but the people is the best thing we have,” he said.

