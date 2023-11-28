18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned.
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

