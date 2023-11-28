3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Hillsboro auto shop

Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire at an auto shop in Hillsboro on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were killed and one hospitalized after a large explosion and fire at an auto shop in Hillsboro on Tuesday, officials say.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Chief David Manning said the victim taken to the hospital is in stable condition.

Highland County dispatch said the fire started around 4 p.m. at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High St.

Crews from Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS, Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District and the Highland County Emergency Management Agency were at the scene, according to the Highland County Press.

