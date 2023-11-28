3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Hillsboro auto shop

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were killed and one hospitalized after a large explosion and fire at an auto shop in Hillsboro on Tuesday, officials say.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Chief David Manning said the victim taken to the hospital is in stable condition.

Highland County dispatch said the fire started around 4 p.m. at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High St.

Crews from Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS, Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District and the Highland County Emergency Management Agency were at the scene, according to the Highland County Press.

