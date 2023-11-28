Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal Service to review facility operations in South Charleston
Home total loss after fire
Fire displaces family in Cabell County
Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday,...
Man reported missing found safe
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash
Nathan Stephenson has been charged, accused of firing a gun at a home on Ovapa Road in Clay...
Man accused of firing gun at home with four juveniles present