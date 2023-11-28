Crews fight house fire

Crews fought a house fire in the 2800 block of Third Avenue in Huntington.
Crews fought a house fire in the 2800 block of Third Avenue in Huntington.(WSAZ/Jacob Innis)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Fire Department crews are on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the 2800 block of Third Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Third Avenue in that area was closed as crews fought the fire.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department and Cabell County EMS crews were also on the scene.

Dispatchers say the fire is out now.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Stephenson has been charged, accused of firing a gun at a home on Ovapa Road in Clay...
Man accused of firing gun at home with four juveniles present
Postal Service to review facility operations in South Charleston
Home total loss after fire
Fire displaces family in Cabell County
Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday,...
Man reported missing found safe
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

According to the police department, the excavator was taken from the Pikeville Industrial Park.
Excavator stolen from Pikeville Industrial Park
at&t cyber Monday
Cyber week sales and security
Treasure Trove
The Treasure Trove
First Choice Services hosts hiring event looking for crisis counselors
Local event aims to hire crisis counselors