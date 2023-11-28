Crews fight house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Fire Department crews are on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the 2800 block of Third Avenue, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Third Avenue in that area was closed as crews fought the fire.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department and Cabell County EMS crews were also on the scene.

Dispatchers say the fire is out now.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.