Excavator stolen from Pikeville Industrial Park

According to the police department, the excavator was taken from the Pikeville Industrial Park.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Pikeville Police Department is looking for a stolen excavator.

According to the police department, the excavator was taken from the Pikeville Industrial Park sometime between 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. on Nov. 21.

Officers were able to obtain video of the vehicle from a business security camera between 12:42 a.m. and 1:14 a.m. on Nov. 22. The vehicle then traveled from US 23 until it turned onto Penny Road, then onto Virgie Highway, and eventually to Long Fork Road, officers report.

The vehicle was last seen on Big Branch Road crossing over into Letcher County.

