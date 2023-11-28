Gov. Justice sends letter to Postmaster General regarding review of South Charleston facility

(MGN/USPS)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is urging the U.S. Postmaster General to reevaluated moving their South Charleston Distribution and Processing Center.

“Over 800 hardworking West Virginians’ livelihoods are in jeopardy. I hope the USPS considers the importance of this location,” said Gov. Justice on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to Postmaster General DeJoy, Gov. Justice said, “The recent “Notice of Intent: Mail Processing Facility Review Charleston P&DC released by the U.S. Postal Service” has deeply concerned us in West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice went on to say, “the potential closure or downsizing of the distribution center in South Charleston strikes at the heart of not just our state’s postal service but also the livelihoods of hundreds of hardworking West Virginias. I am writing to underscore our unwavering support for the retention of this vital facility in South Charleston.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Stephenson has been charged, accused of firing a gun at a home on Ovapa Road in Clay...
Man accused of firing gun at home with four juveniles present
Postal Service to review facility operations in South Charleston
Home total loss after fire
Fire displaces family in Cabell County
Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday,...
Man reported missing found safe
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

First Choice Services hosts hiring event looking for crisis counselors
Local event aims to hire crisis counselors
First Choice Services hosts hiring event looking for crisis counselors
First Choice Services hosts hiring event looking for crisis counselors
first stage rudolph
First Stage Theatre Company presents Rudolph Jr. the Red Nosed Reindeer
HTN NUTCRACKER
Huntington Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker