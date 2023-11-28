Hearing loss and holiday travel with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The travel season is in full swing. If you use hearing aids, holiday travel might look a little different for you.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears from Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four with some travel tips for people with hearing loss.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.