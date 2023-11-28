HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person lead law enforcement from several different agencies on a chase along I-64.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the driver police were pursuing was in a stolen police cruiser from the Huntington Police Department.

Watkins confirms the police vehicle was recovered.

Further information has not been released.

