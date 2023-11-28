HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person lead law enforcement from several different agencies on a chase along I-64.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the driver police were pursuing was in a stolen police cruiser from the Huntington Police Department.

Watkins confirms the police vehicle was recovered.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal Service to review facility operations in South Charleston
Home total loss after fire
Fire displaces family in Cabell County
Nathan Stephenson has been charged, accused of firing a gun at a home on Ovapa Road in Clay...
Man accused of firing gun at home with four juveniles present
Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday,...
Man reported missing found safe
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit
HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit
Giving Tuesday with Facing Hunger Foodbank
Giving Tuesday with Facing Hunger Foodbank
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Hearing loss and holiday travel with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Hearing loss and holiday travel with Ascent Audiology & Hearing