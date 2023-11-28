Huntington Police Department awarded grants

Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins speaks at press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins speaks at press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is receiving four grants totaling $1,872,620, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announces on Tuesday.

Police Chief Phil Watkins explained the impact the grants will have on the police department and community.

Below is a summary of the four grants awarded to HPD:

  • Improving Adult & Youth Crisis Stabilization and Community Reentry Program ($650,000): This award will fund a project called the Huntington Police Department’s Turn Around program. The Turn Around program will partner with Prestera to send mental health case managers into Western Regional to prepare inmates for their release back into society. HPD says the goal is to reduce recidivism and provide resources to individuals that often fall into gaps within the continuum of care.
  • Kevin and Avonte Program: Reducing Injury and Death of Missing Individuals with Dementia and Developmental Disabilities ($150,000): This award will fund locative technology for individuals with cognitive disabilities to prevent wandering emergencies. HPD will partner with local healthcare providers to identify individuals that are most suited for this program.
  • Byrne Jag Earmark ($692,0000): This congressionally appropriated award from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will fund community policing endeavors for the Huntington Police Department. This will include the salaries of an additional Mental Health Liaison, Community Outreach Coordinators, tactical medicine training for surrounding agencies and more.
  • Community Oriented Policing Grant ($380,620):  This award will be used to expand the Crisis Intervention Team operations from a daytime schedule to evening and off-hour operations. HPD will use the funding for a full-time Mental Health Worker, part-time community outreach coordinator (CIT), a vehicle and sworn CIT officer overtime.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal Service to review facility operations in South Charleston
Home total loss after fire
Fire displaces family in Cabell County
Nathan Stephenson has been charged, accused of firing a gun at a home on Ovapa Road in Clay...
Man accused of firing gun at home with four juveniles present
Christopher Jenkins, 34, of Kanawha County, was reported to have gone missing on Saturday,...
Man reported missing found safe
vehicle crash following pursuit
High speed pursuit ends in crash

Latest News

HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit
HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit
HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit
HPD | Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit
Giving Tuesday with Facing Hunger Foodbank
Giving Tuesday with Facing Hunger Foodbank
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems