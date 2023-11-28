Huntington Police Department awarded grants

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is receiving four grants totaling $1,872,620, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announces on Tuesday.

Police Chief Phil Watkins explained the impact the grants will have on the police department and community.

Below is a summary of the four grants awarded to HPD:

Improving Adult & Youth Crisis Stabilization and Community Reentry Program ($650,000): This award will fund a project called the Huntington Police Department’s Turn Around program. The Turn Around program will partner with Prestera to send mental health case managers into Western Regional to prepare inmates for their release back into society. HPD says the goal is to reduce recidivism and provide resources to individuals that often fall into gaps within the continuum of care.

Kevin and Avonte Program: Reducing Injury and Death of Missing Individuals with Dementia and Developmental Disabilities ($150,000): This award will fund locative technology for individuals with cognitive disabilities to prevent wandering emergencies. HPD will partner with local healthcare providers to identify individuals that are most suited for this program.

Byrne Jag Earmark ($692,0000): This congressionally appropriated award from U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will fund community policing endeavors for the Huntington Police Department. This will include the salaries of an additional Mental Health Liaison, Community Outreach Coordinators, tactical medicine training for surrounding agencies and more.

Community Oriented Policing Grant ($380,620): This award will be used to expand the Crisis Intervention Team operations from a daytime schedule to evening and off-hour operations. HPD will use the funding for a full-time Mental Health Worker, part-time community outreach coordinator (CIT), a vehicle and sworn CIT officer overtime.

