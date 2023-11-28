K-9 trainer in mourning after losing all 17 dogs in fire on Thanksgiving Day

According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his...
According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his family, including his girlfriend and their 7-month-old daughter.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio K-9 trainer and his family are in mourning after losing all 17 of their dogs in a house fire on Thanksgiving Day.

Brookfield firefighters said the fire happened Thursday just before 5 p.m. at the house on Stewart Sharon Road.

According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his family, including his girlfriend and their 7-month-old daughter.

GoFundMe organizers said all 17 dogs in the home died in the fire, including retired K-9s, working K-9s, and a new litter of puppies.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

“Sherman is a K-9 handler with his bomb and drug searching dogs. They just had puppies recently which is why it adds up to so many,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Being all of their dogs perished in the fire, not sure what Sherman is able to do for work being the dogs were his income.”

Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits told WKBN that the basement of the house caught fire, which then extended to the first floor.

However, the cause of the fire is currently unknown with the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating.

In a Facebook post, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office called the tragedy a “very sad Thanksgiving Day for the local trainer who worked with our new K-9s” and encouraged people to donate to the GoFundMe.

In a public Facebook post, the family friend who created the fundraiser said the goal is to help the family as much as possible because “there will be little to no income with the dogs being a primary income for their family.”

