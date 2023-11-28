Local event aims to hire crisis counselors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First Choice Services in Charleston hosted a local hiring event on Tuesday.

The company is looking for crisis counselors to operate the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The push for more staff is driven by a rise in calls to the helpline in the last year, since the switch from a longer toll-free number to the easy to remember 988.

They are hoping to hire 18 new staff members to ensure that local callers have any resources they need in times of crisis.

“We have wonderful crisis counselors who work here, and we have one of the highest answer rates in the country. What that means is, when the phone rings, we answer it or answer a chat or text in our office very quickly ... if we don’t answer it, it goes to one of the other backup centers in another state, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Sheila Moran, director of Marketing for First Choice Services.

The company says, although a college degree is preferred, it is not required.

For anyone interested in applying, more information can be found on the companies website under the employment tab.

The 988 Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers.

It’s available to anyone seeking help with suicidal crises, mental health issues or emotional distress. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is accessed through this website or by calling or texting 988.

