Milder air set to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures barely cracked the freezing mark on Tuesday, even staying in the 20s farther north where clouds and flurries lingered longer. As the sky clears overnight and the wind relaxes, temperatures plummet. However, milder air is set to return starting Wednesday afternoon as highs return to the 40s. From thereafter, 50s are in the forecast through the weekend and start of next week with the weekend potentially closing in on 60 degrees. However, this does come with the chance for rain. Friday looks to be the rainiest day, especially in the morning, followed by scattered showers n the days to follow.

Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures drop to the low 20s by midnight Tuesday. The wind turns lighter.

Tuesday night lows fall to around 20 degrees on hilltops and in cities while rural spots and sheltered valleys dip to the teens. The sky stays mostly clear.

Wednesday starts with arctic sunshine. The sky turns cloudy for a brief time around midday, then clears out again by the late afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 40s with a southwest breeze.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Widespread rain is expected Friday morning. Occasional showers continue during the afternoon as high temperatures reach the low 50s.

Scattered showers are likely for the weekend, particularly during the morning hours both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s to low 60s both days.

Occasional showers continue Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures coming in closer to the 50-degree mark.

