Sue’s Junk & Antique Mall on First Look at Four
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This holiday season - you can give your loved ones a gift that’s one of a kind!
Sue Bench and Parlor Griffith are here to tell us about some of the treasures you can find at Sues Junk & Antique Mall.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.