WSAZ Investigates | Grant Funds Dementia Pilot Program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly two years, we’ve been reporting about the tragic story of Chuck Carroll -- a man with documented dementia who was taken to a local hospital for care but was able to walk away -- and died.

Now, the city where it happened is taking steps they believe could save lives with a new pilot project called Blue Lights the Way Home.

Since Jan. 6, 2022, we’ve been telling viewers about Charles Chuck Carroll. That’s the day we received a Silver Alert -- stating Chuck, who had documented dementia, had been taken to a local hospital but was able to walk away and died.

His body was found more than seven weeks later in an outbuilding just blocks away from the hospital. Since his disappearance and death, there have been changes made at the hospital including purple gowns for patients with cognitive issues.

Chuck’s story even inspired high school students at Mingo Central to work for changes to protect others. Now, Chuck’s memory is part of the catalyst for a new pilot project in the city of Huntington, specifically through the Huntington Police Department.

“Blue Lights the Way Home -- when we see an opportunity where we can get more involved and we can take innovative steps to prevent tragedies, this is the kind of program that we can develop when we have the funding and the back of our collaborative partners,” Huntington Police Department Chief Phil Watkins said.

The grant-funded program will provide trackers to be worn by individuals with cognitive disabilities like Alzheimer’s, autism, or other types of dementia.

The trackers will be like key chains that can be attached to clothes or jewelry that will have a long battery life of up to four months.

Eventually, the city is working to be able to distribute around 500 trackers through health care partners.

Blue Lights the Way Home is a pilot project, with city workers, the police chief’s executive assistant, Bethany Veach, and Huntington Police Captain Steve Compton working on the details from the ground up.

“As you know, we had that incident, not necessarily that that prompted it, but I’ve been aware of this grant for a few years,” Veach said. “We did apply one year, and we were denied. However, it came around again this year and like Chief Watkins said it would be --- in the back of our minds that incident did come up and cases like that around the nation.”

Officer Compton said, “These are our cases. These are missing persons, endangered persons and that’s our business. We take it seriously. we’re excited about having tools that will help us clear these cases.”

As the announcement was made, Chuck’s lifelong friend Debbie Holmes was there listening and wanting to help herself.

“As a community, I wish we could come up with a group to help people with dementia,” Holmes said.

Chuck’s sister, Brenda Lee, gave this statement to WSAZ:

“I lost my brother as a result of not having the care that he needed as a person with dementia. Regarding the key chain, it is impressive because, from my point of view, my brother never got that opportunity. With a system like this, I believe that’s going to save the lives of a lot of people. I’m so sorry that it did have to come about this way, but I’m glad that people are aware of my brother Chuck and are willing to do something to keep others with dementia safe.”

WSAZ’s Sarah Sager asked, “Did Chuck play a role in you all applying for this grant?”

“We applied for this grant in March of this year, said Chief Watkins. “I could not say and would not say that Chuck’s name did not come up when we saw the parameters of this grant. It’s a tragic story, and it’s horrible that anyone had to go through that. I’m so sorry for your loss, but if we can make something of this, if we can take a tragedy and use it as inspiration to lessen the likelihood of others going through that same thing, that’s what we as people are supposed to do. It’s the right thing to do.”

The grant awarded to the City of Huntington is worth $150,000. The grant was funded through the Kevin and Avonte Program: Reducing Injury and Death of Missing Individuals with Dementia and Developmental Disabilities through the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

We want to emphasize these trackers are not available now, but we will be staying in touch with Huntington Police regarding the status of the trackers and the program itself.

