Addiction Recovery Care psychiatric clinic opens in Russell, Ky.

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new Addiction Recovery Care psychiatric facility is now open in our region.

WSAZ’s Alex Jackson spoke with representatives at Addiction Recovery Care who say their goal is to give local patients quality care in their own home.

The 40-bed acute psychiatric facility is now open in Kentucky.

The building was formerly on Our Lady of Bellefonte property, located on Recovery Drive in Russell. Addiction Recovery Care is looking to bring what they say are vital services.

The building has been out of operation for several years, but ARC says construction and renovation on the building is complete, and they are now serving patients of specific needs in Kentucky.

“Well, its a great opportunity,” said Tim Hatfield, an executive with ARC’s Hospital Division. “I think most folks realize the need for behavior health care beds in the state of Kentucky. The state of Kentucky is under bedded in terms of behavioral health beds. This is a great opportunity not just for the communities that we serve, but also some of our ARC patients.”

The facility is designed for patients with mental illness and or substance use disorder. The company is looking to provide what they call a robust clinical program. ARC calls this a big step in their treatment process.

“Because when you take a look at some of the data, about 50 plus percent of folks who enter our Addiction Recovery Care have one or two serious mental illnesses, so it’s a big win and a great opportunity for us to take care of some of our folks that are entering addiction recovery care,” Hatfield said.

The facility officially opened to patients on Nov. 20.

If you or someone you know may be in need of these services, you can visit the Addition Recovery Care website, or visit the facility for more information.

