Bank robbed in Kanawha County

Bank robbed in Kanawha County
Bank robbed in Kanawha County(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Adriana Doria and Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are on the scene Wednesday evening of a bank robbery in South Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported at a Chase Bank branch in the 500 block of D Street.

Metro 911 dispatchers say officers with the South Charleston Police Department are on the scene and are being assisted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.

Investigators are trying to determine if a weapon was involved in the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan
Sears is facing resisting arrest, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing or...
Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit; man arrested
Fatal crash generic
DPS investigating fatal crash in Leon County
Three crashes on I-64 East near Cross Lanes Wednesday morning have slowed the morning commute.
Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute
Stolen car later found in crash
‘I was in disbelief,’ Kia stolen in Kanawha City involved in Putnam County crash

Latest News

Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
Skeletal remains found in burned car in Wayne County
Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024
Portsmouth City Schools set to complete auditorium in spring 2024
Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft
Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft
Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft
Frontier hoping reward money can end wire theft