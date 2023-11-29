Bank robbed in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are on the scene Wednesday evening of a bank robbery in South Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported at a Chase Bank branch in the 500 block of D Street.

Metro 911 dispatchers say officers with the South Charleston Police Department are on the scene and are being assisted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.

Investigators are trying to determine if a weapon was involved in the robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

