Chain reaction crashes snarl morning commute

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash that caused two other chain-reaction crashes has snarled the morning commute on I-64 East.

The initial crash happened about 6:30 near the Cross Lanes exit. One person was taken to the hospital. Two other crashes happened in the same area shortly after the initial crash. No one was injured in those crashes.

One lane of I-64 East has been open at Cross Lanes since the crash, backing up traffic beyond the Nitro exit eastbound.

There’s no word on how long it will take to clean up the crashes.

