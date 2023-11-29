Customers impacted by Charleston gas outage to receive credit on next bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Gas customers who went without gas service during a massive outage that began on Nov. 10 will receive a $75 credit on their next bill, according to Mountaineer Gas.

Hundreds of families were impacted by the high-pressure water main break that infiltrated Mountaineer Gas’ distribution system on the west side of Charleston.

In addition, Mountaineer Gas says accounts will be exempt from the company’s termination process

This exemption will last until February 29, 2024.

The affected customers will be receiving notification of the credit by letter this week.

If you need a termination notice for payment assistance purposes, Mountaineer Gas says to contact customer service at 1-800-834-2070 to request a termination notice.

On Wednesday, Mountaineer Gas announced service is now available to 100 percent of west side customers.

Customers that are pending inspection due to their availability are being contacted in person and by phone.

Crews have been to every customer on the west side and will continue to canvas the area through the week, officials said Wednesday.

There are some customers remaining without the use of their appliances due to water damage occurring.

Restoration to individual customers with appliances damaged due to water will continue as efficiently as possible.

In addition to MGC employees, ten HVAC contractors with over 30 crews are working on customer appliances.

Depending on the amount of water in the appliances, each customer will have different restoration requirements.

