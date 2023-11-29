Family speaks out after fire that claimed 5 lives

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Last week, we told you about five people tragically losing their lives after a house fire in Athens County.

The fire happened on Thanksgiving morning along Rainbow Lake Road.

Kevin Brown says he lost several family members in that fire, including his mother.

“I still can’t picture it being real. It’s still not real. I can’t say goodbye … not to their face and that’s what kills me,” Brown said. “I carry around this cross, because my mom got it for me and I wake up to it every morning. It was hanging, but now it’s been on my neck every morning. I feel like I carry her every step I take.”

If you would like to help donate during this time of need, you can do so by clicking this link.

