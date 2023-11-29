Family speaks out after fire that claimed 5 lives

A family who lost five loved ones in a fire in Athens County, Ohio, spoke Tuesday with WSAZ.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Last week, we told you about five people tragically losing their lives after a house fire in Athens County.

The fire happened on Thanksgiving morning along Rainbow Lake Road.

Kevin Brown says he lost several family members in that fire, including his mother.

“I still can’t picture it being real. It’s still not real. I can’t say goodbye … not to their face and that’s what kills me,” Brown said. “I carry around this cross, because my mom got it for me and I wake up to it every morning. It was hanging, but now it’s been on my neck every morning. I feel like I carry her every step I take.”

If you would like to help donate during this time of need, you can do so by clicking this link.

Tractor-trailer crash slows down W.Va. Turnpike traffic
Family speaks out after deadly fire in Athens County
Looking at the first week of Charleston's PODA
‘It puts Charleston on the map more competitively’ | Charleston launches PODA
Mountaineer Gas reaches settlement in proposed changes to gas bill
