Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayetteville man is facing multiple felony charges.

Charles Treadway, 69 of Fayetteville, is charged with the felony offenses of Attempted Murder and two counts of Wanton Endangerment.

According to Chief Deputy Shannon Morris with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the Jenkins Fork area of Beckwith just before 8 a.m. this morning, November 29.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies were informed that the ex-husband of the homeowner, Treadway, forced entry into the home and fired two shots into the bed where the female victim was lying. The victim was not hit by the bullets.

The victim also informed deputies that Treadway told her it was supposed to be a murder-suicide and then left the home and the area.

Detectives were able to obtain warrants for the male, and he was located in Dunbar by the US Marshall Service Southern District CUFFED Taskforces out of Beckley and Charleston and was taken into custody without incident.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) both assisted in Treadway’s arrest.

Treadway was transported to a Kanawha County Magistrate to be arraigned.

